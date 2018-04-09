Downed lines knock out power to 2,600 Tacoma homes

Almost 2,600 customers are without power Monday afternoon, according to Tacoma Power. The cause is under investigation and TPU estimates power will be restored by 4 p.m.
Peter Haley
Citizens save driver from burning car

Jose Martinez and Devin Johnson pulled a 34-year-old man from a burning car to safety after a fiery crash in Aurora, Illinois. The driver was charged with a number of traffic offenses and a DUI, according to police.