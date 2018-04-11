Pierce County pizza fundraiser supports victims of violent crimes

A local group that gives support and resources to families of homicide victims is holding a pizza fundraiser Wednesday.
Proceeds from some of the sales April 11 at Tacoma's Round Table Pizza Clubhouse will support Violent Crime Victim Services.
Staff from the group and from the Victim and Witness Assistance Services Division of the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office will be at the restaurant at 2629 N. Pearl St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The restaurant "takeover" is in honor of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.
