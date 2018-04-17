A University of Puget Sound student has died in her dorm room. No crime is suspected

A University of Puget Sound student was found dead in her dorm room Monday night. No crime is suspected, Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said Tuesday.
A cause of death is pending toxicology results, the Pierce County medical examiner said.
The 19-year-old first-year student died in Harrington Hall, according to UPS president Isiaah Crawford.
"The loss of the life of a student is devastating," Crawford wrote in a note to the UPS community. "Members of the Student Affairs staff and others are working closely with the family and with students."
Counselors, the university chaplain and other support staff were being made available to students.
