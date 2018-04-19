Why were roads closed in Graham on Thursday morning? A semi and car collided

The initial call was for a major incident involving a head-on collision between a semi truck and a vehicle, but Graham firefighters were pleased to arrive at a scene that wasn't as bad as it looked.
They and Pierce County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene near Orville Road East and 247th Street at about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. While the scene looked bad, said Graham Fire assistant chief Steve Richards, the drivers of each vehicle only suffered minor injuries. They were not transported to a hospital, Richards said.
The cause of the incident is under investigation. Roads were closed in the area after the crash.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
