Why were roads closed in Graham on Thursday morning? A semi and car collided

By Craig Hill

April 19, 2018 09:11 AM

The initial call was for a major incident involving a head-on collision between a semi truck and a vehicle, but Graham firefighters were pleased to arrive at a scene that wasn't as bad as it looked.

They and Pierce County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene near Orville Road East and 247th Street at about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. While the scene looked bad, said Graham Fire assistant chief Steve Richards, the drivers of each vehicle only suffered minor injuries. They were not transported to a hospital, Richards said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. Roads were closed in the area after the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

