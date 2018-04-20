Tacoma's Les Davis Pier will close Saturday for an underwater trash collection effort

The Les Davis Pier on the Tacoma waterfront will close for two hours Saturday morning so SCUBA divers can collect trash.
As many as 30 divers will pick up trash when the pier at 3427 Ruston Way is closed 8-10 a.m., according to Metro Parks Tacoma.
The volunteer project is organized by the High College Marine Science and Technology Center, the Washington SCUBA Alliance and the SCUBA & H2O Adventure Show. The expo is Friday-Sunday at the Tacoma Convention and Trace Center.
A similar project at Redondo Pier in Des Moines collected hundreds of pounds of trash.
The event is on Parks Appreciation Day, when an estimated 1,000 people are expected to volunteer at local parks.
