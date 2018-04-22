Lakewood apartment fire displaces 4 families

A Sunday afternoon fire at a Lakewood apartment complex displaced four families, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.
The fire happened early in the afternoon at the Arbor Pointe Apartments, 11432 105th Ave. SW, West Pierce Fire Battalion Chief Scott Adams said.
The fire is believed to have started outside one of the units and made its way into the apartment, Adams said. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze, which damaged three units.
One resident was home at the time and was able to make it outside safely, as were several pets. No one was injured.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments