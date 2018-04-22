A fire at a Lakewood apartment complex Sunday afternoon displaced four families, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.
Lakewood apartment fire displaces 4 families

By Kenny Ocker And Craig Hill

April 22, 2018 03:13 PM

A Sunday afternoon fire at a Lakewood apartment complex displaced four families, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

The fire happened early in the afternoon at the Arbor Pointe Apartments, 11432 105th Ave. SW, West Pierce Fire Battalion Chief Scott Adams said.

The fire is believed to have started outside one of the units and made its way into the apartment, Adams said. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze, which damaged three units.

One resident was home at the time and was able to make it outside safely, as were several pets. No one was injured.

