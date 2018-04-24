Tractor accident kills man in Parkland

A man was killed in Parkland on Tuesday when the tractor he was using flipped over, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.
The man was apparently attempting to pull a wooden pole out of the ground on a small farm in the 4100 block of 145th Street East.
He had apparently attached a rope to the bottom of the pole and the tractor, a deputy on scene said. At some point in the process the tractor flipped, killing him.
A girl returning home from school saw the upside-down tractor and called 911. The man's wife was home at the time but was unaware of the accident , the deputy said.
