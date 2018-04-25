Fleetwood Mac will play at the Tacoma Dome this fall

Fleetwood Mac will play in Tacoma this November as part of its North American tour.
The lineup includes Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, John McVie and Christine McVie.
It does not include Lindsey Buckingham, the longtime guitarist and singer of many of the band’s popular songs who recently split from Fleetwood Mac.
Newcomers Mike Campbell (former guitarist of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) and Neil Finn (frontman for Crowded House) will also join the tour, which kicks off Oct. 3 in Tulsa.
Fleetwood Mac will play Nov. 17 at the Tacoma Dome.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 4.
“Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents,” Fleetwood said in a statement. “We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound.”
The band, which has been around since 1967, has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.
