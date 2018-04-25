Silver alert issued for South Sound man with dementia who wanted to go to California

A silver alert has been issued for a 67-year-old South Sound man who suffers from dementia, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Daniel Connell went missing from his home in Federal Way at about 7:20 a.m. and has previously stated that he is trying to get to California.
Connell is white with blue eyes and white hair. He is 6-foot, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a black coat, beige shoes and carrying a duffel bag.
Those with information about Connell's whereabouts are asked to call 253-835-2121.
