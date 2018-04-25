Daniel Connell went missing from his home in Federal Way at about 7:20 a.m. and has previously stated that he is trying to get to California.
Silver alert issued for South Sound man with dementia who wanted to go to California

April 25, 2018 11:56 AM

A silver alert has been issued for a 67-year-old South Sound man who suffers from dementia, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Daniel Connell went missing from his home in Federal Way at about 7:20 a.m. and has previously stated that he is trying to get to California.

Connell is white with blue eyes and white hair. He is 6-foot, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a black coat, beige shoes and carrying a duffel bag.

Those with information about Connell's whereabouts are asked to call 253-835-2121.

