Man killed when tractor flipped has been identified

The Parkland man who was killed Tuesday when the tractor he was using flipped over has been identified by the Pierce County medical examiner.
Robert Neuerburg, 63, was apparently attempting to pull a wooden pole out of the ground on a small farm in the 4100 block of 145th Street East.
He had apparently attached a rope to the bottom of the pole and the tractor, a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy on scene said Tuesday. At some point in the process the tractor flipped, killing him.
A girl returning home from school saw the upside-down tractor and called 911. The man's wife was home at the time but was unaware of the accident , the deputy said.
The cause of death was listed as multiple traumatic injuries by the Pierce County medical examiner's office.
