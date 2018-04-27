You can dispose of unwanted prescription meds at Tacoma police stations Saturday

The Tacoma Police Department is hosting collection sites Saturday, April 28, for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
People can bring their medications to any of the following police stations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.:
▪ Hilltop-Central Downtown, 1524 Martin Luther King Junior Way.
▪ Sector 2, 5140 N. 26th St.
▪ Sector 3, 1501 S. 72nd St.
▪ Sector 4, 400 E. 56th St.
Drugs can be kept in the original container for crushing and incineration.
Collection sites will not accept needles or IV bags.
Local stations take back prescription drugs throughout the year. Police advise calling the station first to insure someone is present to admit you to the building.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide safe and convenient measures for citizens to dispose of their expired medications.
For more information about getting rid of unwanted medicine safely, visit the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department website.
Comments