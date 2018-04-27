Police responded to a suspicious package in Auburn. The story gets adorable from there

The box seemed suspicious.
It was taped shut and abandoned alongside an Auburn road when a passerby happened upon it at 1 a.m. Friday.
Police responded to check it out.
“Imagine our surprise when the box opened and these lovable fellows were found inside!” Auburn police wrote on their Facebook page.
Inside the box were four kittens.
They were taken to a veterinarian and will likely be up for adoption soon at the Auburn Valley Humane Society.
Anyone with information on who dumped the kittens on the side of the road is asked to call the Auburn Police Department’s tip line at 253-288-7403.
Animal Control can take unwanted animals off your hands. Call them at 253-931-3062.
More than 240 people commented on the Facebook post about the kittens, many of them wanting to foster or adopt the cuties. No word yet on when they'll be ready for forever homes.
Comments