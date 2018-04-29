A new Tacoma City Marathon course draws 1,000 runners. The winner is a familiar face

The Tacoma City Marathon unveiled a new course on Sunday morning, but the winner was the same.
Tacoma's Ben Mangrum, 39, won the race for the second consecutive year. He finished Sunday's race in 2 hours, 42 minutes, 30 seconds, more than 16 minutes faster than the second-place runner.
Merita Trohimovich, 51, of Gig Harbor won the women's race in 3:22:17.
"It was the first year for the new course and it went pretty well," said race co-director Tony Phillippi. "There were some kinks that we'll work out before next year."
The race used to start at the Tacoma Narrows Airport and finish in downtown Tacoma. This year, the 12-year-old event started and finished at Point Ruston.
Max Darnell, 29, of Seattle was second in the men's race finishing in 2:58:36. Scott Voyles, 33, of Hayden, Idaho, finished third in 2:59:41.
Trohimovich edged second-place Angela Treleven Persich, 37, of Tacoma, who finished in 3:22:39. Angela Moran, 23, of Sammamish finished third in 3:25:28.
About 1,000 runners competed in a variety of races including a new 50-kilometer ultra marathon. Ultra marathon results weren't posted as of 2 p.m. Those who completed the ultra Sunday after finishing 5-kilometer and half marathon races at Saturday's "Ghost of Tacoma" races received a special award.
Tyler Nugent, 35, of Tacoma won the half marathon in 1:18:13. Ryan Jobe, 27, of Sumner was second (1:19:07) and Cameron Colpitts, 35, of Seattle was third (1:20:02).
Min Kyung Kang, 30, of Seoul, South Korea, won the women's half in 1:33:44. Kaitlyn McNamara, 28, of Olympia was second (1:36:16) and Teresa Wickens, 28, of Tacoma was third (1:37:41).
Andrew Antes, 29, of University Place won the 5-kilometer race in 20:15. Julia Reade, 37, of Seattle was second and won the women's race in 20:48.
Results are available at racewire.com
