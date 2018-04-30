Acting ICE Director departs amid frustrations over immigration deal

Thomas Homan is leaving his job as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in part because he was frustrated that his agency was cut out of negotiations on Capitol Hill that called for protecting so-called Dreamers, according to two people familiar with the situation.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen insisted on negotiating with members of Congress herself and would not allow Homan, Director of Citizenship and Immigration Services Francis Cissna and Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan to be involved, the two people said.
“They weren’t allowed to go brief, weren’t allowed to be included,” said one former DHS official who is familiar with the negotiations.
Instead, Nielsen brought along her chief of staff, Chad Wolf, and Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman to speak to members of Congress.
Even when lawmakers’ officers sent questions to the trio of agencies, Nielsen’s office would respond.
Nielsen and Homan did not disagree on policy, according to people with knowledge of the situation, but Homan told people he did not think the secretary supported him.
Homan will announce his retirement while being honored at the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Foundation in New York Monday night.
Homan, a longtime officer with the agency, had been serving as deputy director when President Donald Trump was inaugurated. Trump’s first DHS secretary, current White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, asked him to stay. He was nominated by the president as director in November but had not been confirmed by the Senate.
Leon Fresco, who served as a deputy assistant attorney general for the Justice Department in the Obama administration, said the decision is not a surprise.
“In the end, given congressional pressure to move forward with his nomination, and given internal politics at ICE where there is a desire to move on from people who advised President Obama, it seemed inevitable that this announcement would occur,” Fresco said.
Homan was also associated with one of Obama’s more controversial policies, which allowed ICE agents to choose whether to enforce immigration laws against undocumented immigrants who committed minor offenses and against undocumented immigrants with families. Homan was in charge of implementing that policy and some hardliners on the right may have not gotten over that.
“Maybe they were looking for someone with that level of purity,” Fresco said.
Trump asked lawmakers to work to protect Dreamers after he killed an Obama-era program that granted temporary, renewable work permits to young immigrants who came to the United States illegally as children. They failed to strike a deal after he insisted the compromise include money for a border wall and cuts to legal immigration.
The DHS and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Comments