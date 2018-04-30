Girl missing since Sunday when she went for a walk in Frederickson. Have you seen her?

A 14-year-old girl has been missing since she left her Frederickson home for a walk Sunday, and detectives are asking neighbors to check security cameras to help shed light on what may have happened to her.
Aaleeyah Shellman was last seen at 4:30 p.m. when she left her grandparents’ home in the 5300 block of 170th Street East.
She was stressed about a school project and decided a walk would help calm her down, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Aaleeyah regularly went for walks.
She sent her grandmother a text message at 6:15 p.m. that she would be home soon, but she never returned and has not been heard from since.
Search crews and bloodhounds scouted the neighborhood overnight but found no evidence of her.
The Sheriff’s Department is requesting people in the Frederickson area, especially near Canyon Road between 160th Street East and 176th Street East, check surveillance cameras for any sign of Aaleeyah between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Aaleeyah is 5-feet-6 and 100 pounds, with shoulder-length black hair usually worn in a bun. She was last seen wearing a white zippered hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and white shoes.
Detectives said they are concerned because the girl has not history of running away.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.
