Catching speeding drivers from the sky

Chris Bredeson, left, Good Samaritan Hospital president and COO, and Dr. David Bachman, chief medical officer for the Puyallup hospital, address concerns over a former nurse who tested positive for hepatitis C and possibly infected two patients.
Former St. Martin school bus driver Antioinette Jane Raymond has been charged with misdemeanor of contributing to neglect, delinquency or abuse of a child and simple assault for her treatment of a student riding her bus in 2014 and 2015.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walked across the military demarcation line in Panmunjom for historic talks with South Korean President Moon-Jae-in. Kim became the first North Korean leader to cross the border since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
Here is a quick look at the timeframe of the East Area Rapist case. Crimes occurred in the Sacramento area and in Southern California. He was also known as the Golden State Killer and Original Night Stalker.
Puyallup High School senior Haley Keizur was one of six runners-up for the JEA National High School Journalist of the Year award at the JEA National High School Journalism Convention in San Francisco on April 14, 2018.
Dr. Brian Johnston, chief of pediatrics at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, offers advice to prevent young children from falling out of windows. Harborview sees 40 to 50 children each year for injuries sustained in such falls.
President Trump joked about one day being immortalized on the iconic Mount Rushmore National Memorial located in South Dakota. Trump made the comment during an appearance in Youngstown, Ohio in July 2017.