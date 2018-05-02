Can't make it to a National Day of Prayer observance? Pray where you are, organizers say

The National Day of Prayer will be observed Thursday in Tacoma with three events.
That’s as it usually is — members of many local congregations gathering to worship.
This year, organizers want to go beyond that and include everyone and everyplace in the observance.
At 7 p.m., the start of the last observance of the day, persons of faith are asked to offer their prayers even if they have not attended one of the gatherings, said the Rev. Martin Yabroff of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
“This year we’re saying, pray at 7 p.m. wherever you are,” he said.
Thursday’s first observance will be at noon at the south parking lot of Cheney Stadium, 2502 S. Tyler St. It will be organized by Life Center Church through The Sanctuary and Pray253.com.
The second will be at 4:30 p.m. in front of University Place Towne Center. The gathering, organized by the Westside Church Network, will include pastors from the Assemblies of God, Baptist, Presbyterian and Episcopal churches.
The 7 p.m. observance will be at the Milgard Chapel of Tacoma General Hospital, 315 Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
At the evening gathering, religious leaders will offer prayers “affirming our respect and support for one another and the needs of all our communities and all people of faith in Pierce County,” Yabroff said.
Expected to attend are representatives from Protestant, Catholic, Jewish, Muslim, Ba’hai, Buddist and other traditions.
