Want to explore Cayuse and Chinook passes? You'll be waiting longer this year

Heavy springtime snow and road work will mean a longer wait for those wanting to explore off Chinook and Cayuse passes in Mount Rainier National Park.
The opening of state Route 410 (Chinook Pass) and state Route 123 (Cayuse Pass) has been pushed to June 11.
Crews are already working to repair a quarter-mile stretch of SR 410 near Mather Parkway to fix the road surface made rough by a slow-moving landslide.
Park officials said this spring’s snowfall put the project behind schedule, which will delay the opening of the passes.
Chinook Pass will remain closed south of the junction with Sunrise Road near White River. Cayuse Pass will remain closed at Stevens Canyon Road junction.
Even after the passes reopen to traffic, drivers should expect delays from the road work until late June.
Other road updates from Mount Rainier include:
The park’s southeast entrance near Packwood, which provides access on SR 123 to the grove of the Patriarchs, is expected to open May 11.
The northeast entrance near Enumclaw is expected to open May 18, allowing visitors access to the White River area.
Last year, Cayuse Pass reopened May 19 and Chinook Pass reopened June 8.
