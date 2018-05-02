Priest who collapsed while celebrating Mass dies, Tacoma churches announce

The Tacoma Catholic priest who collapsed while celebrating Mass last month has died, the two churches where he served announced Wednesday.

The Rev. Michael Wagner, 48, died Wednesday morning, three weeks after a cerebral aneurysm ruptured while he was celebrating morning Mass at the Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Tacoma. He had been in a Tacoma hospital since.

Wagner, a Polish emigre, had served as the priest administrator at Visitation Church and Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Tacoma since June.

Born Catholic in Communist-era Poland, he had always dreamed of being a priest, but he didn't join the priesthood until later in life, after he had already owned a Seattle coffee shop.

Before coming to the two Tacoma churches, Wagner (pronounced VAHG-ner) served at St. Michael Parish in Olympia, and churches in Montesano and Elma before coming to the two Tacoma churches.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.