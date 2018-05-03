Truck plows through a brick wall at Tacoma school

A truck crashed through the brick wall into the music room at Sheridan Elementary School on Wednesday night, according to Tacoma police.
Diverging Diamond Interchange coming to Lacey

WSDOT will build the state’s first diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at I-5 and State Route 510 in Lacey in 2018. DDI’s are a proven way to move more people and reduce the potential for collisions by reducing conflict points.

75-year Key Peninsula pharmacist tackles would-be burglar

A 75-year-old pharmacist tackled a man attempting to leave the Cost Less Pharmacy Saturday on the Key Peninsula after he stole bottles of cough syrup containing codeine. Several customers "dog piled" on top of the would-be burglar and held him down.

Catching speeding drivers from the sky

The Washington State Patrol Aviation Section uses a Cessna 206 equipped with specialized camera equipment to provide aerial traffic enforcement support on Interstate 90 on June 23-25, 2017.

Puyallup hospital addresses hepatitis C scare

Chris Bredeson, left, Good Samaritan Hospital president and COO, and Dr. David Bachman, chief medical officer for the Puyallup hospital, address concerns over a former nurse who tested positive for hepatitis C and possibly infected two patients.