The classic car was a 'piece of the family' for Tacoma man, then someone stole it

A 1964 Studebaker Avanti spent 15 years sitting in the front yard of a Tacoma home before it was stolen last month.
Owner Andrew Hubchen wasn't sure he'd ever get the chance to fix up the rare classic car his father bought in the 1970s and once drove him around in as a child.
But then detectives called to say the Studebaker had been recovered in Bremerton.
"I'm embarassed I neglected it and allowed it to sit, but that's not going to happen anymore," Hubchen told Q13. "It's a piece of the family."
The car was stolen early on April 19 in the 400 block of 95th Street South.
Neighbors called police to report a Ford Bronco pull into Hubchen's yard, hook up the classic car and tow it away.
The Studebaker hadn't run for years.
A tip led the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force to the car, which was recovered in Bremerton.
No one has been arrested.
Hubchen told Q13 he's moving the Studebaker to the garage rather than the front yard now that he's gotten it back.
Comments