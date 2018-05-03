Class reunions

May
Lincoln High School Class of 1953 65th Class Reunion. 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. May 17. La Quinta Inns and Suites, 1425 E. 27th St., Tacoma. $30 per person. Ron Angeline, 253-922-7795, Ron Secrets, 253-661-1495.
August
Stadium Class of 1958 60th Class Reunion. 3-8 p.m. Aug. 11. Tacoma Yacht Club, 5401 Yacht Club Road, Tacoma. Lani David, ldavis@willismarketing.com, 253-759-7585
Franklin Pierce High School Class of 1961 noon-4 p.m. Aug. 18. 57th Anniversary Party. Friday golf, contact Tom janlunsden@gmail.com. Must respond no later than July 17. Private Home, 15519 Spanaway Loop Road, Spanaway. Carolyn 253-677-7703, Marge 253-666-3981
September
Wilson High School Class of 1968 6-11:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Tacoma Yacht Club, 5401 Yacht Club Road, Tacoma. Gail (Hagen) Neufeld: gneufeld12@aol.com, Juanita (Bachman) Brunzell; juan_b@msn.com
Stadium High School Class of 1968 5-11 p.m. Sept. 15. Fabulous Fifties, 455 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. Chris Taylor, cbt011@comcast.net, 253-722-7091
Mount Tahoma High School Class of 1968 5 p.m. Sept. 22. Emerald Queen Casino Ballroom, 5580 Pacific Highway E., Fife. $50 per person. Additional days of activities. Shelly Parks Davis, 253-383-5550, forshel50@yahoo.com; Keith Hunter, 253-569-9903, kbhunter@gmail.com
Military Reunions
USS Iwo Jima Shipmates (LPH2/LHD7) Oct. 10. Doubletree Hotel, Jacksonville Riverfront, Jacksonville, Florida. Robert Mcanally, 757-723-0317
To submit reunion notices email reunions@thenewstribune.com
Comments