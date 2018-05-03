Pit bull bit a man in the face, then jumped through a window to chase him down for more

A Pierce County sheriff's deputy shot a pit bull four times Wednesday after it bit a man's face and jumped out of an open car window to continue the attack.
Several neighbors in the 15500 block of 119th Ave Ct E called 911 about 5:45 p.m. to report that a dog was mauling a man and they couldn't get it to let go of the man's leg.
One person used a metal bar in an attempt to break the dog's hold, but was bit on the hand himself.
Pierce County sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer gave this account:
The 28-year-old victim and a friend were driving to a South Hill home with the pit bull and another dog in the backseat.
They were playfully arguing about music when the pit bull suddenly lunged from the backseat and latched onto the man's face.
Immediately, the driver stopped the car and the victim got out of the car and tried to run. But the pit bull "took the victim to the ground," Troyer said.
The driver was able to corral the dog back into the car, but it jumped out of an open window and again attacked the man.
People came running to help but could not get the pit bull to let go of the man's leg.
When a deputy arrived, the wounded man was lying on the ground and a passerby was trying to pull the dog off of him. When the dog let go of the victim, the passerby threw the dog a few feet away.
The dog began circling the group and when he made a move toward the victim, the deputy shot it four times.
It survived and is being treated at the Tacoma-Pierce County Humane Society.
The victim suffered bite wounds to the face, arms and legs. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The pit bull apparently belonged to one of the victim's friends. It's unclear why the dog was with the victim and his friend rather than the owner.
Comments