Mounds of unsightly trash near Mount Tahoma High finally removed
Eric Knight said he complained for a year to the city of Tacoma about the heaps of junk that were growing right next to Mount Tahoma High, where he teaches plant biology. The city recently cleaned it up, saying it learned of the problem last month.
President Donald Trump & Vice-President Mike Pence will speak at the National Rifle Association's 147th Annual Meetings at the Dallas Convention Center. Attendees will not be allowed to carry weapons, legal in Texas, during the White House visit.
Footage from a parking lot security camera shows masked figures traveling toward downtown on foot. A group of more than 20 people dressed in black tagged businesses and broke windows along Fourth Avenue East Wednesday evening.
WSDOT will build the state’s first diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at I-5 and State Route 510 in Lacey in 2018. DDI’s are a proven way to move more people and reduce the potential for collisions by reducing conflict points.
Several people, many of whom wore green masks, gathered at Sylvester Park in downtown Olympia on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The peaceful assembly wrapped up just after 7 p.m. with a band playing a song with anti-government and anti-police messages.
A 75-year-old pharmacist tackled a man attempting to leave the Cost Less Pharmacy Saturday on the Key Peninsula after he stole bottles of cough syrup containing codeine. Several customers "dog piled" on top of the would-be burglar and held him down.
Chris Bredeson, left, Good Samaritan Hospital president and COO, and Dr. David Bachman, chief medical officer for the Puyallup hospital, address concerns over a former nurse who tested positive for hepatitis C and possibly infected two patients.