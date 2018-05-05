Opening date set for Benaroya wing of Tacoma Art Museum

The new $10.2 million Rebecca and Jack Benaroya Wing of the Tacoma Art Museum will open Jan. 19 with a community celebration, the museum has announced.
“We feel very fortunate and honored to be entrusted with this remarkable new wing and look forward to sharing this gift with our visitors and our community,” said the museum's executive director, David Setford.
Seattle philanthropist Rebecca Benaroya provided $9.2 million for the construction of the gallery.
She also donated 353 works from her family’s collection of studio glass, paintings and sculptures. The works include pieces by Dale Chihuly, William Morris, Ginny Ruffner and Cappy Thompson.
"We are honored once again to be the museum that will share these spectacular artworks,” Setford said.
Benaroya also provided an endowment for the care of the collection and a dedicated curator.
Over the years, she and her late husband, Seattle real estate developer Jack Benaroya, made several donations to cultural, educational, and medical organizations in the Northwest. In 1993, they donated $15 million to help fund a new hall for the Seattle Symphony. Benaroya Hall opened in 1998.
As part of the opening of the new wing at TAM, private tours and other activities will be available to museum members Jan. 13, a week before the grand opening for the public.
The free Jan. 19 event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We’ll have hot glass demonstrations, art-making activities, music and dance performances, people can meet artists," Director of Education Samantha Kelly said.
The new wing was designed by architect Olson Kundig, who also designed the museum's Haub Family Galleries, which opened in 2014.
The Benaroya addition will add just under 7,000 square feet to the the museum, with about 4,550 square feet of gallery space. It will feature a 46-foot window overlooking the Prairie Line Trail and mirror the Mayer Sculpture Hall in the Haub galleries.
Museum officials are excited to share the new wing with the public, Kelly said.
“As a community-centered and civic-minded museum with a mission of connecting people through art, TAM strives to serve our entire community by offering interesting and engaging programming while ensuring access for all,” she said.
Comments