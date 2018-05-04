Firefighters rescue 5 ducklings from storm drain

South King County firefighters scoop 5 ducklings out of a Federal Way storm drain.
Masked figures head toward downtown Olympia

Crime

Footage from a parking lot security camera shows masked figures traveling toward downtown on foot. A group of more than 20 people dressed in black tagged businesses and broke windows along Fourth Avenue East Wednesday evening.

Diverging Diamond Interchange coming to Lacey

Traffic

WSDOT will build the state’s first diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at I-5 and State Route 510 in Lacey in 2018. DDI’s are a proven way to move more people and reduce the potential for collisions by reducing conflict points.