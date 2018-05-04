Firefighters rescue 5 ducklings from storm drain

Puyallup police have recommended that Pierce County prosecutors charge a 31-year-old nurse with second-degree assault, contending she knowingly infected two patients of Puyallup’s Good Samaritan Hospital with hepatitis C.
The National Rifle Association didn't begin as the political power we know today. It was the poor shooting skills of Northern soldiers during the Civil War that led a group of Union Army veterans to form the group with a focus on marksmanship.
Eric Knight said he complained for a year to the city of Tacoma about the heaps of junk that were growing right next to Mount Tahoma High, where he teaches plant biology. The city recently cleaned it up, saying it learned of the problem last month.
President Donald Trump & Vice-President Mike Pence will speak at the National Rifle Association's 147th Annual Meetings at the Dallas Convention Center. Attendees will not be allowed to carry weapons, legal in Texas, during the White House visit.
Footage from a parking lot security camera shows masked figures traveling toward downtown on foot. A group of more than 20 people dressed in black tagged businesses and broke windows along Fourth Avenue East Wednesday evening.
WSDOT will build the state’s first diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at I-5 and State Route 510 in Lacey in 2018. DDI’s are a proven way to move more people and reduce the potential for collisions by reducing conflict points.