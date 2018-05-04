State project aims to find out where poop in oysters is coming from

Levels of fecal coliform bacteria contamination in Pierce County shellfish are on the rise and the state wants to know where they're coming from.
A project funded by the State Conservation Commission will trace fecal contamination back to its source, be it human or animal. The $200,000 contract to Herrera Environmental Consultants will allow water samples to be analyzed from high-priority shellfish harvest areas: Rocky Bay, Vaughn Bay, Filucy Bay and Burley Lagoon.
"These four embayments are the highest priority sites in Pierce County to restore shellfish harvest for commercial, recreational, and tribal purposes," the commission said in a statement.
The project will use microbial source tracking — a technique used to trace fecal contamination back to its source: human, pets or livestock.
"The resulting data will inform decisions about the most appropriate methods to reduce fecal contamination, such as repairing septic systems, cleaning up pet waste, and implementing livestock best management practices," the commission said.
The project is intended to show that microbial source tracking can be used to improve water quality in Washington watersheds.
The project launches in May and will wrap up in June 2019.
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, Washington State Department of Health, Squaxin Island Tribe, Source Molecular, and the University of Minnesota BioTechnology Institute are partners in the project.
