Sea-Tac traffic snarled after suspicious package found

Traffic is snarled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport because a suspicious package has been found outside the terminal Sunday afternoon, according to the Port of Seattle.
The port announced the closure of the upper drive about 2:40 p.m., and traffic around the airport is already backed up considerably.
Travelers can be dropped off and picked up in the airport parking garage for free. All people are advised to enter and exit the airport from the three southernmost skybridges. People leaving the airport are advised to take the Link light rail from the airport to other nearby stops to be picked up more quickly.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
