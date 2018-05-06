Gypsy moth spraying coming to Pierce County this week

The state Department of Agriculture will be begin spraying to control invasive gypsy moths this week in Pierce County.

The first of three weather-dependent sprayings of the pesticide Btk is expected to happen midweek, the department announced in a news release.

Gypsy moths are an invasive pest that destroy trees and plants during their caterpillar phase. They have established populations in the northeast United States, but they have never established in Washington state.

The 300-acre area being sprayed is bounded by 88th Avenue East on the west and just inside Meridian East on the eastern side, and by Gem Heights Drive to the north and 198th Street East to the south. The sprayings are expected to last about 30 minutes.

Residents are asked to stay inside their homes while the Btk pesticide is sprayed. It is not toxic to humans or pets, but it is sticky. It comes off with soap and water.

The state's last treatment of gypsy moths was in 2016, when areas throughout Pierce County were targeted, including Tacoma.

In addition to the 300-acre patch being sprayed in Graham, the state is also spraying a 1,000-acre area for gypsy moths near the Naval Base Kitsap outpost in Bangor.

All treatment is expected to be completed by the end of the month.