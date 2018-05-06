Man taken to Harborview after roof collapse, firefighters say

A man was seriously injured Sunday night after the roof of the Federal Way home he was demolishing collapsed, according to South King Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters were dispatched to the home in the 33600 block of 18th Avenue South about 7:50 p.m., Battalion Chief Ryan Herrera said. They found the man, who is in his late 50s or early 60s, on the ground with "fairly significant" head trauma.
The man was up on the roof with a pry bar when he pulled the roof down, Herrera said, and it wasn't immediately clear whether anything fell atop the man. He was the only person injured in the incident.
The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
