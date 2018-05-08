A woman killed crossing a Tacoma street wasn't the first person hit there, suit says

A woman fatally hit at a Tacoma crosswalk several years ago was not the first pedestrian hurt, according to a lawsuit her husband has filed against the city.
Steve Chea argues that the city failed to properly design and maintain the crosswalk at Sixth Avenue and South MacArthur Street, where his wife, 28-year-old Thao Vo, was hit Nov. 16, 2015.
"This crosswalk has been the subject of prior citizen complaints regarding inadequate lighting," states the lawsuit, filed May 2 in Pierce County Superior Court. "This crosswalk has also been implicated in other motor vehicle/pedestrian collisions in which the flashing beacons were not operating correctly."
Asked about the lawsuit, spokeswoman Maria Lee said the city does not comment on pending litigation.
Chea's suit seeks unspecified damages. A claim he filed against the city as a precursor to the lawsuit sought $10 million.
The suit also names the 68-year-old driver, who was not criminally charged in Vo's death.
Vo was a nail esthetician in Silverdale, and was hit while on her way home from work. She took a van pool from Silverdale to a Tacoma park-and-ride lot near the crosswalk.
When the van stopped at a gas station near the park-and-ride to refuel, she decided to walk across MacArthur and then cross Sixth Avenue to her vehicle, said Chea's attorney, John Polito.
That's when she was hit.
A police report filed as part of Chea's claim gives this account of what happened:
The driver who hit Vo was traveling about 30 to 35 miles per hour and heading west on Sixth Avenue about 7 p.m. She suddenly saw a dark figure at the driver's side window, heard a noise and realized she'd hit a pedestrian.
She stopped her at the scene, and showed no signs of having used drugs or alcohol.
Investigators got conflicting reports about whether the lights at the crosswalk were flashing at the time.
A witness on one side of the crosswalk said the lights were flashing. A witness on the other side and the driver said they were not.
An officer tested the lights, and found they were working.
A 2012 police report obtained by Polito indicated the crosswalk's lights had worked sporadically before. According to the report:
A driver who did not show signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol hit and injured an 80-year-old woman in the crosswalk after not seeing her.
The lights worked when one investigator tested them. When another investigator tried, they flashed on one side of the street, but not the other.
Further tests showed there appeared to be a short, caused by wet weather, the report said.
Regardless of whether the beacons were working the night Vo was hit, Polito takes issue with the location of the crosswalk, which he says is about 300 feet from a fully signalized crosswalk, with a traffic light.
"It shouldn't be there in the first place," he said of the crossing where Vo was killed. "It gives a false sense of security."
