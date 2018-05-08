Early-morning fire scorches Tacoma duplex under construction, officials say

A fire severely damaged a duplex under construction on Tacoma's Hilltop on Tuesday morning, officials said.
The fire started about 6:30 a.m. at the building in the 700 block of South J Street, Tacoma Fire Department spokesman Joe Meinecke said.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the second story of the structure, Meinecke said, but they were able to quickly knock the blaze down without significant damage to nearby homes.
Nobody was hurt in the fire, and its cause is under investigation.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
