Puyallup nurse denies infecting patients with hepatitis C

Flanked by her attorneys, Cora Weberg spoke publicly for the first time about her alleged connection with an outbreak of hepatitis C at Puyallup's Good Samaritan Hospital.
Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com
Thief goes into frenzy over iPhones

Crime

Thief goes into frenzy over iPhones

The sheriff's office detectives in Broward County, Fla., are asking for the public's help in identifying the thief who violently ripped several iPhones from a T-Mobile display and fled.