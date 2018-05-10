Great-grandfather who duct-taped 11-year-old tells what happened

Fredric Langton concedes that wrapping his great-grandson in duct tape to control him was not the best thing to do.
But the 79-year-old University Place man said he had no choice.
"I am not advocating for use of duct tape as a restraint," he wrote in a newly filed court document. "However, other options were simply not available to me at the time."
Children outside DeLong Elementary School in Tacoma saw Langton duct taping the 11-year-old boy April 30 and took cellphone footage of it. They called 911, which led to an Amber Alert and widespread media attention.
Langton gave his account of what happened that day in a declaration filed May 7 in Pierce County Superior Court.
The document was submitted by the boy's family, who asked a judge to allow further unsupervised contact between the boy and his great-grandfather, and to keep an investigator from questioning the child.
Judge Elizabeth Martin agreed to the request Monday in a temporary order. She's expected to make a long-term decision at a hearing May 17.
In his statement to the judge, Langton — a public school teacher and counselor for 30 years, mostly in Tacoma — wrote that he was a primary caregiver for the boy, and watched him four days a week after school.
"He has various physical and developmental disabilities that include severe behavioral challenges," Langton wrote. "He is both physically and verbally abusive when agitated like he was on April 30, 2018, when I picked him up from the bus stop."
The boy hadn't take his medicines at school that day, and was upset when he got off the bus to meet Langton.
"He complained that someone on the bus had hit him in the head," Langton wrote. "He was highly agitated as he came off the bus. He was swearing and mistreating the bus driver and aide."
The boy was punching and kicking, and darting into traffic, Langton wrote, and methods he'd used before did not calm the child, who "required restraint to protect himself from getting hit by a car."
"He also needed protection because he was physically capable of hurting me with his blows, but would never have wanted to harm me."
Langton said he quickly removed the tape from the boy's legs, and they were able to walk to the car together and leave the bus stop safely.
"Within minutes I stopped at China Lake to sit with him and talk where he would not be at risk if he darted out of the car," Langton wrote.
Then the boy calmed down, and Langton took off the rest of the tape. It was on the outside of the boy's clothing, was not tight, didn't restrict his airway and left no bruising or marks afterward, he said.
"I was not acting out of anger ... ," Langton wrote. "I was at all times acting as a protective grandparent ensuring that he was not harmed and did not harm others."
After Langton saw the media coverage of the incident he contacted law enforcement. The boy was found safe with his mother and grandmother in Kitsap County.
In his court declaration, Langton emphasized that duct take had not been an ideal solution to how to handle his great-grandson.
"I used the tape as a temporary calming method not unlike his weighted blanket or the bear hug embrace recommended for his care," he wrote.
The future plan for similar meltdowns is to use child safety locks in the car, and to have a weighted blanket handy, Langton wrote.
He said police told his daughter, the boy's guardian, to limit his contact with the child.
And he said that's been highly disruptive to the boy.
"Everyone has become quite exhausted over this situation and we need relief from the threat of a criminal prosecution," Langton wrote.
According to court records, a Tacoma police detective told the boy's grandmother she needed to bring the child to a specialized interview, or Child Protective Services would take him, and that he could not be with Langton unsupervised.
The boy's behavioral specialist wrote the court as part of the family's request to prevent the interview and allow Langton to interact with the child.
She recommended Langton be allowed unsupervised contact with the boy, which she said was essential to the child's well-being.
She also wrote that she did not recommend the boy be interviewed, and that the situation should not be handled as case of abuse or neglect.
Police are still investigating the case, and said they need to speak with everyone involved, including the boy. Once the investigation is finished, detectives will forward the case to the Prosecutor's Office for review.
