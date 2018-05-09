Fish Fish Fish opens in Tacoma. Can you guess what they serve?

The owners of Shake Shake Shake have opened a traditional English-style fish and chips restaurant on Sixth Avenue.
Tony Overman
Thief goes into frenzy over iPhones

Crime

Thief goes into frenzy over iPhones

The sheriff's office detectives in Broward County, Fla., are asking for the public's help in identifying the thief who violently ripped several iPhones from a T-Mobile display and fled.