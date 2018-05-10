They tried hitting pit bull with an ax, but it took a gun to bring fatal end to dog fight

It took an ax and a handgun to stop an aggressive pit bull inside a Lake Tapps home Wednesday.
A 46-year-old woman tried to break up two pit bulls that were fighting, and found herself bit on both arms.
A father and son in the 2900 block of 204th Ave Ct E heard her screaming about 6:25 p.m. and ran to help.
Both dogs were racing out of the front door when they arrived, and the men managed to corral one back inside. The other dog ran off.
The pit bull inside continued to act aggressively so one of the men hit it on the head with an ax several times while his son retrieved the woman’s gun and shot the dog, Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
After making sure the dog was dead, the men called 911 and tried to stop the woman’s bleeding.
She was taken to a nearby hospital and underwent surgery for wounds to both arms.
The injured dog, Shorty, was found nearly an hour later lying on the dock. He was taken to the Tacoma-Pierce County Humane Society, where he will remain quarantined for at least 10 days.
The woman later told deputies she was trying to separate the dogs and believes both bit her, though she said they didn’t intend to hurt her.
The dead dog belonged to her 26-year-old son, who moved into her home the week before the attack.
Both pit bulls once belonged to the son but they didn’t get along so he decided to get rid of Shorty. His mother then asked to care for the dog.
Comments