Seattle police commandeer jet ski to save kayakers in Lake Washington

Labor groups in Washington are gearing up for an unfavorable ruling this summer from the Supreme Court of the United States in the Janus v. American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees case.
The Tacoma Refugee Choir will present "Refugee Stories" on Saturday, May 12 at Stewart Middle School — featuring songs, poems, stories and dance "that relate some of the heartache of being a refugee and their courage and hope for the future."
Logic Amen discusses how years of working with at-risk youth has sharpened his conflict-mediation techniques and methods of influence during a conference of teachers at Seattle's Space Needle in February of 2009.
Police are searching for Gilbert D. Ostring Jr, who they say stopped a 70-year-old woman walking to her car after Bible study at her church. He then grabbed her purse and sped off in his truck, knocking her to the pavement and breaking her hand.