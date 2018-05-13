Last week, cancer surgery. Next week, she's back under the knife. This week, Relay for Life

She was alone when she started walking. One lap around the track at Mount Tahoma High and she was linked arm-in-arm with new friends.
“It was so wonderful and I was so moved,” said Lynn Reiten. “I thought I need to figure out how to get more people to know about this.”
Reiten was diagnosed with breast cancer in December of 2016. Since then, she’s gone from patient, to survivor and advocate.
Reiten, 48, is a volunteer board member for the annual Relay for Life, a 24-hour walking event that raises money for the American Cancer Society.
Each relay begins with what’s called a Survivor Lap. Those who’ve battled and are battling cancer make their way the ¼-mile lap around the track as spectators cheer them on.
The survivors are sometimes given medals and purple shirts and treated like royalty.
While the goal of the Relay for Life is to raise money, Reiten is taking a slightly different approach. She’s trying to recruit survivors to participate in the May 18-19 Relay at Mount Tahoma High.
The support they receive at the event and from the ACS, she says, is special.
“When I was first diagnosed I kind of didn’t want to tell people,” she said. “I was wondering if I did something wrong. Did I not take care of myself?”
When Reiten broke free from that thinking, she was thrilled to discover so much positive support.
She is an accountant who has assembled a team of 25 people - most of whom she didn’t know a year ago - to walk in the Tacoma relay.
Over the last year, she’s built a network of survivors that meets one day a week for coffee. Their simple objective: support each other.
Reiten has undergone six surgeries so far, the most recent coming earlier this month. She’s expects to start another round of surgeries later this month.
She shares her story, she says, in hopes of not just inspiring others, but letting them know that they’d don’t have to battle cancer alone.
But even with all the support in the world, it’s still hard.
“I was very lucky to have my family and friends but you have to reach out so they can build that village,” Reiten said. “And as big as my village was, there were still times when I felt alone.”
That’s where the support group she assembled comes in.
“If you need to talk to somebody at 1 in the morning, there are people you can reach out to,” she said.
Reiten loves the idea of raising money for cancer research and for finding a cure for a disease that plagues so many. But raising money to help people who’ve just started chemo or just lost their hair seems even more pressing most days.
“I just want people to know there are ways they can help even if they don’t want to write a check,” she said. “They can volunteer to drive people to treatment. They can take food to people. They can just be there for them.”
Comments