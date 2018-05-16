A Pierce County middle school student was hit by car while walking home

A Liberty Middle School student was struck by a car and taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries Wednesday afternoon, the Bethel School District reported.
The student was struck in front of Pioneer Valley Elementary on 204th Street East in Spanaway after classes had let out for the day.
Paramedics took the student to a hospital, the district reported.
The driver stopped and cooperated with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.
"This is a sad and scary thing to have happen in our community," the district said in a statement to the school's parents. "We wanted to make you aware of this situation as we know some students saw the incident and will certainly need to talk about it."
Comments