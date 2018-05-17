He died alone on a hill above Tacoma. Investigators hope his face is familiar to someone

He probably died alone, on a hill above downtown Tacoma.
The last time somebody saw him was late summer to early fall of 2017.
Then, on Feb. 11, a resident out for a stroll stumbled across the man's remains on a hill beside Pacific Avenue and state Route 705.
Officers guarded the scene overnight until the remains could be recovered.
Pierce County Medical Examiner investigators worked to figure out who the man was or how he died, but there are no answers yet.
They developed a composite sketch in hopes that the public can help identify the man, who was believed to be homeless.
He was 30 to 50 years old, 5 foot 5 and stocky. He was missing upper and bottom teeth. His right nostril was slightly lower than his left and he likely had a strong brow ridge.
Police said the man could have relocated to Tacoma shortly before his death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tacoma Police Department at 253-591-5968.
