Class reunions for 2018

June
Kapowsin High School 69th Alumni and Friends Reunion 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 2. Ballroom at Emerald Queen Casino. Register by May 25. $25 per person. Nina Boness Reiten; 253-875-4075
All Roy Schools Reunion 1930s-1970s. 11 a.m. June 16. Potluck, bring photos to share. Town Park, Roy. Carol, 253-843-1175
July
Stadium High School Class of 1955 63rd Reunion. 5-8 p.m. July 27. Casual gathering. The Cloverleaf, 6430 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 28. Luncheon. Tacoma Yacht Club, 5401 N. Waterfront Drive, Tacoma; 11 a.m. July 29. Brunch. Urban Elk Restaurant, 2013 S. Cedar St., Tacoma. Ginny Hedberg, 253-564-6402, dghedberg@aol.com
August
Franklin Pierce High School Class of 1959 10:30 a.m. Aug. 4. Annual reunion picnic, food served at 1 p.m. RV space available for Friday (Aug. 3). Classic car space available on Saturday (Aug. 4). Waller Road Grange, 2708 64th St. E., Tacoma. Kathy, 253-531-3229
Puyallup High School Class of 1968. 50th Reunion Aug. 10-12. 6:30 p.m. Friday no-host meet and greet at Spark’s Fireside Deli; 5 p.m. Saturday dinner at Waller Road Grange, $50, $90 couple; noon Sunday potluck picnic at Waller Road Grange. Gerda (Wagner) Hunter, 253-531-8066, gerda.l.hunter@gmail.com; Facebook Puyallup High School Friends 1968.
Stadium High School Class of 1958 60th Class Reunion. 3-8 p.m. Aug. 11. Tacoma Yacht Club, 5401 Yacht Club Road, Tacoma. Lani David, ldavis@willismarketing.com, 253-759-7585
Franklin Pierce High School Class of 1961 noon-4 p.m. Aug. 18. 75th Birthday Party. Friday golf, contact Tom janlunsden@gmail.com. Must respond no later than July 17. Private Home, 15519 Spanaway Loop Road, Spanaway. Carolyn 253-677-7703, Marge 253-666-3981
Lincoln High School Class of 1958 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 23. Annual luncheon reunion. Tower Lanes, 6323 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Fred Harmon, 253-847-2774
September
Wilson High School Class of 1968 6-11:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Tacoma Yacht Club, 5401 Yacht Club Road, Tacoma. Gail (Hagen) Neufeld: gneufeld12@aol.com, Juanita (Bachman) Brunzell; juan_b@msn.com
Stadium High School Class of 1968 5-11 p.m. Sept. 15. Fabulous Fifties, 455 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. Chris Taylor, cbt011@comcast.net, 253-722-7091
Stadium High School Class of 1963 5-11 p.m. Sept. 15. 55th class reunion. Tacoma Yacht Club, 5401 Yacht Club Road, Tacoma. Linda Hren Orton, 253-862-8943, 253-318-7833, ortonde@comcast.net
Mount Tahoma High School Class of 1968 5 p.m. Sept. 22. Emerald Queen Casino Ballroom, 5580 Pacific Highway E., Fife. $50 per person. Additional days of activities. Shelly Parks Davis, 253-383-5550, forshel50@yahoo.com; Keith Hunter, 253-569-9903, kbhunter@gmail.com
Lincoln High School Class of 1978 40th Reunion. 6-11:30 p.m. Sept. 22. USA of Yesterday. Cheryl (Michael) Smith at clsmith8360@outlook.com
Military Reunions
USS Iwo Jima Shipmates (LPH2/LHD7) Oct. 10. Doubletree Hotel, Jacksonville Riverfront, Jacksonville, Florida. Robert Mcanally, 757-723-0317
