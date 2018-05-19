Cougar kills man, injures another near North Bend

One person was killed and another injured in a mountain lion attack near North Bend, the King County Sheriff's Office is reporting.
The injured victim, 31, was transported to Harborview Medical Center's emergency department in Seattle.
"He is currently awake and alert and in serious condition," the hospital tweeted at 2:26 p.m.
The two men were mountain biking when they were attacked before noon, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Responders found the cougar standing over the body of the man killed, KIRO 7 reported. Officers with the state Fish and Wildlife Department are tracking it.
KOMO is reporting the attack took place on Tolt Reservoir Road which is north of North Bend and east of Carnation.
Cougar attacks against people, and especially those resulting in fatalities, are extremely rare.
According to several sources, the last fatal cougar attack in the United States occurred in 2008 in New Mexico.
In Washington, a 5-year-old boy was attacked in 2009 while hiking with his family in Stevens County.
The last fatal attack in Washington apparently occurred in 1924 in Olema when Jimmy Fehlhaber, 13, was killed.
The fish and wildlife department maintains a map of cougar incidents for the preceding year.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
