Coast Guard suspends search for missing fisherman in Southwest Washington, wreckage found

Authorities on Sunday said they have suspended their search for a missing fisherman in Southwest Washington's Willapa Bay and are working to clean up the wreckage of a boat.
The U.S. Coast Guard said on Twitter they found a "sheen and debris field" in the bay and couldn't find the man despite searching throughout the night Saturday. The Coast Guard and local officials are "switching to vessel salvage" and "fuel recovery" for diesel pollution.
The man was reported missing by his wife after heading out into the bay on a 43-foot fishing vessel named Kelli Jay, according to the Coast Guard.
The state's Department of Ecology said on Twitter they are responding to the wreckage in an effort to stop the release of fuel into the bay and track the boat. The Kelli Jay has a "pollution potential of 500 gallons of diesel," according to the Coast Guard's Twitter account.
