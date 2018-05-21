Motorcyclist killed after sliding down small hill into pickup truck, deputies say

A motorcyclist died in Roy Sunday after sliding into the back of a pickup truck, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The man has not been identified.
He was traveling east in the 8200 block of 320th Street South when a postal carrier and pickup truck stopped up ahead.
“The motorcyclist crested a small hill to see these vehicles stopping,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Investigators believe the rider may have tried to hit the brakes but slid down the hill and struck the tailgate of the pickup truck.
Although he was wearing a helmet, it came off during the collision.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
