Bystanders pull critically injured driver out of fiery crash in Spanaway

A car crashed into a tree in Spanaway Sunday and caught fire, sending several bystanders in a mad dash to pull the driver out.
The driver, who has not been identified, is listed in critical condition.
The crash took place just after 5 p.m. at 46th Avenue East and 208th Street East.
Officials have not said what caused the driver to lose control.
People who witnessed the fiery crash were able to pull the driver out of the vehicle before firefighters arrived.
Pierce County Professional Firefighters said this crash was the 11th they responded to during the weekend that injured somebody.
Comments