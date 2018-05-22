Soldier killed in Pierce County motorcycle crash has been identified

A man killed Sunday after his motorcycle slid down a hill and struck a pickup truck in Roy has been identified as a soldier.
Cody Inman, 28, was traveling east in the 8200 block of 320th Street South when he noticed a mail carrier and pickup truck stop ahead of him.
Inman “crested a small hill to see these vehicles stopping” and lost control of his bike, Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
It appears he tried to hit the brakes but they locked up. The motorcycle slid down the hill and struck the tailgate of the pickup truck.
Inman was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was wearing a helmet when he crashed but it was knocked off by the impact.
Details of Inman’s military service were not immediately available.
Comments