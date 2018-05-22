Hazmat team called to Pierce County Jail after suspicious substance found

A hazardous materials team was called to the Pierce County Jail Tuesday morning to inspect a suspicious substance.
A county employee in an administrative office found a white powder in the mail and called 911.
“We opened up an envelope and pulled some pictures apart that were glued together,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said. “There was a lot of white powder in between the pictures.”
Tacoma firefighters arrived about 10:30 a.m.
One floor of the building is shut down, as well as a section of Tacoma Avenue.
No injuries have been reported, Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke said.
Comments