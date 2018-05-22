Elderly woman last seen in Auburn missing for two days

A 76-year-old woman last seen in Auburn has been missing for two days, according to the King County Sheriff's Department.
Mary Gibbs lives in Walla Walla but often visits Auburn and Federal Way and takes the Greyhound bus.
She was last seen about 9 a.m. Sunday in the 34000 block of 44th Avenue South. She was reported missing after she did not return home.
"Mary uses the Metro bus to get around locally and she sometimes gets off at the wrong stop but eventually finds her way," King County sheriff's spokesman Ryan Abbott said.
Anyone who sees Gibbs is asked to call 911.
Comments