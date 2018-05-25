Flu epidemic that killed thousands still holds many of its secrets

The small room is a tight fit. The long-ago vault is now filled with rows and rows of books.
Clarke Thomson tugged a moldering ledger from a bookshelf full of them. He placed it on a nearby filing cabinet and carefully opened the cover.
Entombed on its yellowed pages are lists of names, years of birth, dates of death and why, all in loopy cursive.
It was the first of many ledgers documenting the burials at Mountain View Memorial Park, the Lakewood cemetery that opened in 1915.
Thomson, the cemetery's general manager, traced his finger along a line in the ledger.
“Here’s maybe the first one that we have — October of 1918. There’s an influenza that’s listed here,” he said. “From there, it goes into pneumonia.”
Thompson rattled off causes of death: influenza, pneumonia, influenza. On and on it went, page after page, well into the next year.
“Those become your most common causes (of death) as far as what’s recorded,” he said.
STILL UNANSWERED QUESTIONS
The Spanish flu epidemic had circled the globe for months before 1918. It started with a whisper. Common causes of death as the year dawned included measles, bronchitis and tuberculosis. Perhaps most shocking were the ages of victims — cut down in their 20s and 30s.
It wasn’t until the second wave that people started dying in large numbers. Even today many unanswered questions remain.
Why was the second wave so deadly? It's still not entirely clear, said Cecile Viboud, a National Institutes of Health scientist who studies flu epidemics and their causes.
The virus left tens of thousands dead all over the globe. How many were infected or later died? Nobody knows, Viboud said.
Scientists think between 20 and 40 percent of people in Europe and the eastern United States caught the flu, but death rates varied widely. In the United States, about half 1 percent of the population died from it, she said.
Scientists aren’t entirely sure why young adults were more susceptible to the virus than the very young and the elderly, Viboud said.
“We should expect young people to be more severely affected, and older people,” she said.
Perhaps the older generation had been exposed to the 1918 virus in an earlier pandemic. In relatively isolated communities — such as Alaska or areas of Latin America — “You don’t see this protection in older people," Viboud said..
"They had not seen the flu in the 19th century, or the same flu as the rest of the world,” she said.
Exposure to the bacteria that causes pneumonia could have made flu symptoms worse, and caused health to quickly spiral, Viboud said.
“Maybe some of those bacterial infections were more prevalent in people in their 20s, but why people in their 20s?" she said. "That’s hard to know.”
Death, if it came, happened between five days and two weeks after the onset of symptoms, similar to the common flu, Viboud said.
MODERN DAY
Through the end of April, tests confirmed that the flu had killed at least 284 people in Washington state this season, said Vivian Hawkins, influenza coordinator and epidemiologist for the state Department of Health.
Still, the the real tally is assuredly higher she said.
“It’s a relatively severe year,” Hawkins said. “We spend a lot of energy on flu because it kills a lot of people.”
Today, vaccines can prevent the flu in the first place and antivirals such as Tamiflu are used to treat and prevent influenza, Hawkins said.
Those remedies didn’t exist 100 years ago.
“Going to the doctor in 1918? I don’t know what they could do for you, really,” Hawkins said.
