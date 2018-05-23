What's in a name? 31 letters and a nod to Samoan roots
Tautailousamailoaloufa’asinomaga Phelps was born April 25 in Olympia. His parents gave him the 31-letter name as a nod to his Samoan heritage and to remind him he is the helmsman of his own life, and will always have a home in Samoa.
A driver said he fell asleep at the wheel of his semi, hit a guard rail and rolled over on northbound I-5 near Federal Way early Wednesday, blocking lanes and dumping chicken feathers across the roadway.
A hazardous materials team was called to the Pierce County Jail Tuesday morning to inspect a suspicious white powder found in the mail by a county employee. One floor of the administrative office has been evacuated.
Surveillance video shows suspects with masks and guns rob a Kirkland pot shop and force a customer to help them load up stolen marijuana. The robbery occurred at the Higher Leaf dispensary on Monday evening. The suspects are still at large.
The Miami-Dade Police Department released body camera footage of the shootout between police and suspected shooter Jonathan Oddi. The footage shows a barrage of bullets being fired inside and outside Trump National Doral on May 18, 2018.