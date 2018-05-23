What's in a name? 31 letters and a nod to Samoan roots

Tautailousamailoaloufa’asinomaga Phelps was born April 25 in Olympia. His parents gave him the 31-letter name as a nod to his Samoan heritage and to remind him he is the helmsman of his own life, and will always have a home in Samoa.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Dog attacks Utah police officers

National

Dog attacks Utah police officers

Dispatchers in Utah received a 911 hang-up from a woman who could be heard arguing with someone. When officers with the St. George Police Department arrived, a dog at the address attacked them.

Armed masked men rob Kirkland pot shop

Crime

Armed masked men rob Kirkland pot shop

Surveillance video shows suspects with masks and guns rob a Kirkland pot shop and force a customer to help them load up stolen marijuana. The robbery occurred at the Higher Leaf dispensary on Monday evening. The suspects are still at large.